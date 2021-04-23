2,413 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $149.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.