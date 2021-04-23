253,547 Shares in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 253,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.49% of iHuman at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in iHuman during the 4th quarter valued at $16,765,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,684,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth $7,838,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth $7,393,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in iHuman in the fourth quarter worth $7,159,000.

Get iHuman alerts:

IH opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67. iHuman Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on iHuman in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH).

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.