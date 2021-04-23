$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to report sales of $3.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $5.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 388.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year sales of $26.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $80.22 million, with estimates ranging from $70.44 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUV shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 1,045,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,381. Arcimoto has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $376.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 7.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter worth about $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

