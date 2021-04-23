$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to post $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $3.25 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $13.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 216,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,536. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

