$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $3.88 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.42 billion to $17.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 186,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,415,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

