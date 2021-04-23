3,810 Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $496.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALDX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

