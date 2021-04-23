393 Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Acquired by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $67.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63.

