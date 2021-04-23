3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,378 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 28,852 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 3D Systems worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $21.58 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

