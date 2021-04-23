40,000 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,889,000 after buying an additional 132,652 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,992 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,599,000 after acquiring an additional 96,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.65. 24,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

