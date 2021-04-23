$469.51 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $469.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $463.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.00 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $449.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.83 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

