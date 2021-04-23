$5.88 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will report sales of $5.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $33.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.48 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million.

SELB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 63,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.