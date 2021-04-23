$52.85 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce $52.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. TechTarget reported sales of $31.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $231.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $237.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $269.20 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $271.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,540 shares of company stock worth $3,853,262. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. 1,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,005. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

