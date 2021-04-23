$526.85 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post sales of $526.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.00 million to $536.70 million. TTEC posted sales of $432.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

