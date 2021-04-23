5,875 Shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBAC. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $624,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

RBAC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of RedBall Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $2,166,389.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

