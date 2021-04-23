626,542 Shares in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 626,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,102,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Renasant as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,677,000 after buying an additional 181,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Renasant by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 266,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 386,530 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $40.39 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

