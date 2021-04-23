$68.40 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $68.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $62.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $269.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $273.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $265.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $268.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

BY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $838.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

