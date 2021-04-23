$686.26 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report $686.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $424.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,227,933 shares of company stock worth $13,716,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 34.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,510,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 495,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,852,949. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.