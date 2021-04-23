754 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Waters by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Waters by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.39. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,281. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $309.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

