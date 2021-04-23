772 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

RDIV opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

