7,759 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.28.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $201.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $205.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

