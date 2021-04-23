8,300 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

