870,344 Shares in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 870,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,168,000. Norges Bank owned 1.40% of Waddell & Reed Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,707,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $24.97 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

