89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Gregory Grunberg Sells 850 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Director Gregory Grunberg sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $23,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ETNB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 63,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.30 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Chardan Capital raised their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

