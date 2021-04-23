8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Achieves $4.22 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $644,675.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00268307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,665.36 or 1.00128473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.00644681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.14 or 0.01016384 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

