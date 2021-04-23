8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded 8X8 from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Insiders have sold a total of 18,810 shares of company stock valued at $656,117 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 111,053 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.