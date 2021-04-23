929,541 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 929,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,573,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

