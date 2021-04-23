9,529 Shares in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in frontdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in frontdoor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,774,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in frontdoor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,551,000 after acquiring an additional 340,627 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in frontdoor by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,644,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 595,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,918,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $54.53 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $34.91 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

