AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.70. 38,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

