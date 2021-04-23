Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00 EPS.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

