Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,082 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $232,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.9% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 30,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

