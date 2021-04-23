Abbott Laboratories to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after buying an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after buying an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

