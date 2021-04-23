Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $30.52 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,979,793 shares of company stock worth $475,247,395 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $14,250,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

