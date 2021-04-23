Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up to $26.46

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $27.12. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 4,357 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

