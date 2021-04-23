ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.17. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million.

ACMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561 over the last three months. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.39. 152,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

