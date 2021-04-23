Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $1.16 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,742.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.81 or 0.04605268 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.00469299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $828.32 or 0.01632415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.37 or 0.00686540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.38 or 0.00489497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00064599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.51 or 0.00428662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

