ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $33.27 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

