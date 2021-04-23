Add.xyz (ADD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,349.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $7,349.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Add.xyz has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

