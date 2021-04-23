Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Adient in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Adient has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Adient by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

