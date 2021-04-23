Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,868 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $514.96. 39,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

