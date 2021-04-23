Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $512.26. The stock had a trading volume of 32,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.57 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

