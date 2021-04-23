Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) PT Lowered to $2.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) had its price objective cut by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

