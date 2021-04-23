Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ADYYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Adyen stock traded up $20.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,453.08. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 342. Adyen has a 1 year low of $850.79 and a 1 year high of $2,738.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,312.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,184.58.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

