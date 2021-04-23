Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 34 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.95. 260,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $400.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

