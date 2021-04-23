Affiance Financial LLC Buys 2,082 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after buying an additional 308,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 250,663 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,162 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 846,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 170,886 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,282,000.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,599. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.55 and a 52 week high of $113.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.65.

