Affiance Financial LLC Buys New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $52.28. 304,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,331,334. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

