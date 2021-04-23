Affiance Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 594 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 302,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,895. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.