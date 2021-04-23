Affiance Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 427,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107,532 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 870,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.77. 86,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,850. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $217.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

