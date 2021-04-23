Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist started coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05. Affirm has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

