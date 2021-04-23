Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

