Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

AGPYY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

AGPYY remained flat at $$68.35 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. Agile Group has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $68.35.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

